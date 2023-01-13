Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 200 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Waters by 12,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 76,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,587,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WAT opened at $335.70 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.60 and a 200 day moving average of $319.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The business had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

