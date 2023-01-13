Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 77,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ventas by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ventas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $49.76 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -452.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

