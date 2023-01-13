Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.15 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $133.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

