Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $59,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $64.83 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

