Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $61,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $252.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $290.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day moving average of $233.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.