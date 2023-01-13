Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 251,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 992,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

