1,900 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

