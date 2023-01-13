300 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,166,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $235.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $552.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

