New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of First Solar worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $178.85 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $179.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

