New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,176 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 219,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.63) to €33.00 ($35.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

