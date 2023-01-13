New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Wolfspeed worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at $136,000.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

