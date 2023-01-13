New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Nordson Trading Down 0.7 %

Nordson Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $242.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.26. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $247.08. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.