Alta Advisers Ltd Takes $62,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Twilio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Twilio by 11.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 89.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $332,053. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $233.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

