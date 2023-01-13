C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

