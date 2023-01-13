New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ShockWave Medical worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.37. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total transaction of $801,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,483.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total transaction of $801,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,300 shares of company stock worth $14,652,804 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

