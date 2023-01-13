Alta Advisers Ltd Takes $67,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

