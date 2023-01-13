APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,778 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of APA worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,150 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in APA by 3,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of APA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.59.

APA Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.58. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

