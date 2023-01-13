New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,723 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.