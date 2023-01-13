New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,903 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

