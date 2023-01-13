New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 752.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $248.24 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $248.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

