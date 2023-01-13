New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of RPM International worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RPM International by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 242.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

Shares of RPM opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

