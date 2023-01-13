200 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $351.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $423.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.17 and its 200 day moving average is $339.03.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

