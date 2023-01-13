Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 206.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Shares of AEE opened at $89.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

