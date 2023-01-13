Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $67,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $743.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.