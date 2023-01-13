New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,409 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $14,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $131.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,382 shares of company stock valued at $26,463,370 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

