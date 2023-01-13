Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after buying an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 569.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,046,000 after buying an additional 962,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.