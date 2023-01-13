Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,473 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock worth $30,200,017. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $86.40 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

