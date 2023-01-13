New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $337.62 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $491.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.07 and its 200-day moving average is $364.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.24.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

