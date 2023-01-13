Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $399.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

