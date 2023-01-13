BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

BJ stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

