W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.