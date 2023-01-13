New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 39,633 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,633 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 985,647 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,892,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 820,470 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 630,677 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,562 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

