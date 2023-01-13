UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of UDR worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in UDR by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,046,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,310,000 after purchasing an additional 347,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

UDR Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.



