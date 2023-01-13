New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of EQT worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

NYSE:EQT opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

