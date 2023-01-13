New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,934 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

