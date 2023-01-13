New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,023 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,619 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE LVS opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.42.
Las Vegas Sands Profile
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.