New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,638 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of PTC worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PTC Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $131.09 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $133.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.19 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

