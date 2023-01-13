New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of First Horizon worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in First Horizon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

