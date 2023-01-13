Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.45.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

