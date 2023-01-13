J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 417,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.41.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $179.65 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

