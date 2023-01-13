New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 202 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Everest Re Group worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE RE opened at $349.61 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $361.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

