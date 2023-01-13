New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,135 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of IDEX worth $15,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 68.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after buying an additional 224,333 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,209,000 after buying an additional 172,140 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IDEX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $236.25 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.75.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

