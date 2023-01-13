Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after buying an additional 531,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,800 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after acquiring an additional 547,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,520,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

