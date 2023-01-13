Conning Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.