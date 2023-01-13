Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Biora Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Biora Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($8.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.20) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOR opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.67. The company has a market cap of $47.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.04. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($50.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($37.50) by ($12.50). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

