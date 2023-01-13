Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

BANC opened at $17.69 on Friday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Banc of California by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Banc of California by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

