Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.00) EPS.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organigram has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.18.
Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.15 million.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
