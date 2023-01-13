Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.15.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

