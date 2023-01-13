Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.15.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
See Also
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.