Analysts Offer Predictions for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$157.17 million during the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
