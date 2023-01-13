Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lowered by Analyst

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.10 million.

StoneX Group stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $60.76 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.99.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $276,512.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,707,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

